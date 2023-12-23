Madhya Pradesh: 7 Of Notorious Inter-State 'Chaddi-Baniyan' Gang Held From Mandleshwar | FP Photo

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): In a major operation to rein in the notorious 'Chaddi-Baniyan' gang, a special team of Mandleshwar police apprehended at least seven members of the inter-state gang on the charges of carrying out several burglaries in many areas of Barwaha under Khargone district.

Following the directives of Inspector General of Police Indore (Rural) Rakesh Gupta, SP, ASP, and station in-charges, the police team launched a major crackdown on increasing burglaries and thefts. Mandaleshwar police received a tip-off on Friday regarding burglaries active on PHE Road near Filter Plant.

Acting upon information, the police team, led by SDOP, discovered a group of six to seven unidentified people seated in a vehicle at an isolated spot. One of the members of the police team dressed in plain clothes, revealed a conversation among the suspicious persons discussing recent thefts in Barwah.

Subsequently, all seven individuals near the van were apprehended by the police team. Police confiscated 2 pistols, four live rounds, from their possession. The vehicle used in the planned criminal activity was also seized. The arrested have been identified as Devla Bhabhor (25), Kanti Bhabhar (40), Dhawal Damor (23), Anil Mavi (22), Kamlesh Bhabhor (27), Sanjay Bhabhor (24) and Mahesh Bhabhar (25) all residents of Dahod district in Gujarat.

They were taken to Mandaleshwar police station. During interrogation, kingpin Devla said that he used to ride reiki in different places by car and motorcycle. Once finalising the target, he calls the rest of the gang members and takes them along after planning the crime.

Accused informed that these types of gangs are running in many villages and hamlets of Dahod district and they are committing similar incidents in different states of the country. They commit crimes by tying their dress around their waist and without any footwear and professionally breaking into houses during night hours.

The Robberies So Far

The accused confessed to their involvement in many robberies in Khargone and Barwaha:

1) Fair Trade Agri Processors Animal Feed Manufacturing Factory, theft of Rs 3.2L

2) Prakash Bottle Factory, theft of Rs 20K

3)Narmada Oil Industries Katkoot Fata, Indore Road, theft of Rs 1.8L