 Madhya Pradesh: Roof Of Govt School Building Caves In Minutes After Students Exit Classroom; VIDEO
Madhya Pradesh: Roof Of Govt School Building Caves In Minutes After Students Exit Classroom; VIDEO

The video of the site shows rubble scattered all over the ground following the roof collapse.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 07, 2024, 03:41 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A decrepit roof of a 100 years old government primary school collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Wednesday. Fortunately, no casualty or injury has been reported as the students and teachers left the classroom only minutes before the accident.

The building was in a dilapidated state, and the rains weakened it further, leading to the collapse.

article-image

According to information, the collapsed school was located in Chakram Pura, was reportedly over 100 years old. The collapse occurred after school hours when staff and students had already left. It was noted that the building had been in very poor condition for a long time.

The local administration has taken action following the incident. The District Education Officer has been instructed to survey all schools in the district to identify and list any buildings in poor condition. Schools located in old and unsafe buildings are to be moved to safer locations, and classes will be held there until repairs are completed.

article-image

Also, the education department has ordered an immediate survey of all old and dilapidated school buildings. Schools in such conditions are to be relocated to nearby community or government buildings until the necessary repairs are made to ensure the safety of students and staff.

