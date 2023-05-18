Madhya Pradesh: Road work moves at a snail’s pace in Sehore, commuters face problems

FP Photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The construction of four-lane Indore-Bhopal bypass from the Kolipura area in the city to Jhagariya Square is moving at a snail’s pace. It has become a major problem for vehicle drivers and pedestrians.

Three months have passed since the construction work began, but there seems to be no progress in the work.

Stone chips spread all over the road cause accidents. It is happening because of the carelessness of the contractor.

The slow pace of work indicates that the work will not be completed before the rainy season. So, it will be more difficult to drive vehicles on the road then than it is today.

Electricity poles not shifted

The electric poles have not been shifted from the road where construction work is going on. Since a large number of people use this road, there is resentment among commuters at the contractor’s failure to shift the electric poles.

A sum of Rs 6.50 crore is being spent to construct a 1.58-km road. The contractor has been asked to complete the work in a year.

Executive engineer NK Jain said that the concrete cement would begin within two days.

Since the construction work is going on, the commuters will have some problems

Similarly, sub-divisional officer of EM branch Ajay Singh said that poles shifting work had been completed.