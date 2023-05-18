 Madhya Pradesh: Road work moves at a snail’s pace in Sehore, commuters face problems
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Road work moves at a snail’s pace in Sehore, commuters face problems

Madhya Pradesh: Road work moves at a snail’s pace in Sehore, commuters face problems

Three months have passed since the construction work began, but there seems to be no progress in the work.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 08:53 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The construction of four-lane Indore-Bhopal bypass from the Kolipura area in the city to Jhagariya Square is moving at a snail’s pace. It has become a major problem for vehicle drivers and pedestrians.

Three months have passed since the construction work began, but there seems to be no progress in the work.

Stone chips spread all over the road cause accidents. It is happening because of the carelessness of the contractor.

The slow pace of work indicates that the work will not be completed before the rainy season. So, it will be more difficult to drive vehicles on the road then than it is today.  

Electricity poles not shifted

The electric poles have not been shifted from the road where construction work is going on. Since a large number of people use this road, there is resentment among commuters at the contractor’s failure to shift the electric poles.

A sum of Rs 6.50 crore is being spent to construct a 1.58-km road. The contractor has been asked to complete the work in a year.

Executive engineer NK Jain said that the concrete cement would begin within two days.

Since the construction work is going on, the commuters will have some problems

Similarly, sub-divisional officer of EM branch Ajay Singh said that poles shifting work had been completed.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Amaltas doctors perform complex gastric surgery with success in Dewas
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Six including woman constable sent to lines for dereliction of duties

Madhya Pradesh: Six including woman constable sent to lines for dereliction of duties

MP: Pig-catching team from Indore assaulted by breeders in Narmadapuram, 4 held

MP: Pig-catching team from Indore assaulted by breeders in Narmadapuram, 4 held

Madhya Pradesh: Chhatarpur E-rickshaw driver approaches SP

Madhya Pradesh: Chhatarpur E-rickshaw driver approaches SP

Madhya Pradesh: Camps set up at 74 places in Morena under Mukhyamantri Jansewa Abhiyaan

Madhya Pradesh: Camps set up at 74 places in Morena under Mukhyamantri Jansewa Abhiyaan

Madhya Pradesh: Commissioner inspects hospital, expresses anger at lack of beds

Madhya Pradesh: Commissioner inspects hospital, expresses anger at lack of beds