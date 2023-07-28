Madhya Pradesh: Road Reconstruction Work Begins In Ganj Basoda | Representative Image

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): The railway authorities have again begun the road construction work from railway station to Behlot. Barricades have been raised to stop traffic on the road, and vehicle drivers asked to use another road.

The road was in a shambles, and a volley of complaints was made to the senior officers of railways. There were many potholes on the road and the vehicle drivers, bikers and pedestrians had to face many problems.

The road, built a few years ago, was in ruins because of irregularities committed in the construction work. A few months ago, chairperson of Nagar Palika Shashi Anil Yadav met senior railway officers and demanded reconstruction of the road and action against those who were guilty of committing irregularities.

Apart from that, MP’s representative in Nagar Palika Devendra Yadav, Vijay Kumar Agarwal and others went to Bhopal and met the divisional railway manager Saurabh Bandopadhyay four months ago and raised the issue of inquiry into the irregularities in the road construction and demanded its rebuilding.

The railway officials informed the vehicle drivers, shopkeepers and the citizens about the construction of the road. The railway officials also requested the citizens to use some other roads to reach their destinations.