 Madhya Pradesh: Road Built With Substandard Quality Material In Battered Condition A Month After Construction In Sehore
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Road Built With Substandard Quality Material In Battered Condition A Month After Construction In Sehore

Madhya Pradesh: Road Built With Substandard Quality Material In Battered Condition A Month After Construction In Sehore

Apart from battered roads, water-logging is also a common phenomenon there, which is a nightmare for the commuters taking the road.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 08:26 PM IST
article-image
FPJ

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The road connecting Kotwali square to trauma centre in Sehore is in tatters, just a month after it was constructed at a cost of Rs 30 lakh, official sources said on Wednesday.

Locals alleged that the road had been built using materials of sub-standard quality and immense negligence was also exercised in carrying out the construction works, due to the connivance of the road contractors and officials.

According to sources, potholes and craters have again surfaced on the road, due to heavy downpours in Sehore, which blatantly display the abysmal works carried out by the ones who had been entrusted with the responsibility of road construction. During the summer season, the asphaltization works of the roads lying in numerous wards of the town had been carried out under the Kayakalp yojana. The road, however, is again rendered in a battered condition, which propagates the message of negligence and working just for the name-sake. Apart from battered roads, water-logging is also a common phenomenon there, which is a nightmare for the commuters taking the road.

Sub-engineer Prachi Gupta, posted at the Sehore municipality, said that repair works of the road shall be carried out soon. Chief municipal officer (CMO) of Sehore, Yogendra Patel termed the phenomenon to be a result of the electricity-repair related works, which had been ongoing in the area for quite some time. He promised that the contractors shall conduct the repair works there again.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Family Goes On Hunger Strike After Goons Capture Their House In Bhairunda Of Sehore
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Drawing Exam Schedule Announced

Bhopal: Drawing Exam Schedule Announced

Bhopal: Ex-BHEL Employee Duped Of Rs 1.5Cr, Harassed By Accused

Bhopal: Ex-BHEL Employee Duped Of Rs 1.5Cr, Harassed By Accused

Bhopal: Police Scan Bank Transactions; ATM Cards, Passbooks Recovered

Bhopal: Police Scan Bank Transactions; ATM Cards, Passbooks Recovered

Madhya Pradesh: Gauranshi Sharma Wins Int'l Deaf Badminton Gold

Madhya Pradesh: Gauranshi Sharma Wins Int'l Deaf Badminton Gold

Bhopal: Woman Refuses To Accept Teenage Daughter From First Marriage

Bhopal: Woman Refuses To Accept Teenage Daughter From First Marriage