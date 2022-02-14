Madhya Pradesh: Rewa police still groping in dark over motive behind planting fake bombs

BHOPAL: Police are still clueless about the three-member gang’s motive behind planting fake bombs in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, said a police official investigating Rewa hoax bomb case on Monday.

On February 3, Rewa police had busted the gang involved in planting as many as 13 bomb-like devices in MP and neighbouring UP in the past seven years. The trio were arrested during an investigation in connection of planting bomb-like device on the underpass of the national highway in Rewa district on January 26. A piece of paper found with one of the fake bombs mentioned the name of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Rewa Superintendent of police , Navneet Bhasin told Free Press that the police have arrested the three accused Prakash Singh (36), a resident of Prayagraj, Dinesh Dubey (25) and Ramtirath, both residents of Meerut.

Police teams were sent to Meerut and Prayagraj to investigate and collect evidence against the three accused. The teams are back with details and now the police are analyzing the data collected, said Bhasin.

He further said that team of anti terror squad (ATS) has questioned the accused and UP police too have interrogated them. The three are currently in jail.

Prakash Singh is the mastermind of the case and the trio has confessed to have been planting such devices since January 2016 in various parts of MP and UP, said the SP, adding that till date they have claimed to have planted 13 fake bombs in two states.

UP police is going to take them on remand and would share information they get from them with MP police, said Bhasin. MP police will take into account all the information shared by neighbouring state police and incorporate in further probe, said the officer.

