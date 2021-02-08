Madhya Pradesh: Retailers hand over memo to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan against harassment

BHOPAL: A delegation of retailers under Bharatiya Udyog Vypar Mandal called on Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and handed over a memorandum against consistent harassment in the name of the Food Safety Training and Certification Program (FoSTaC) and in the name of sample collection by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for testing.

FoSTac is a training module that exhibits all aspects of food and safety norms to be followed during the involvement of any procedure related to food handling, production, processing and its utilisation.

Section 16(3)(h) of the Food Safety Supervisor (FSS) Act mandates that the food authority shall ensure training of food business operator. Along these lines, the FSSAI has developed a training ecosystem which will create trained food-handlers who will be called food safety supervisors.