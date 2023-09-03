Madhya Pradesh: Residential Pattas Distributed To 103 Beneficiaries

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Nagar Palika distributed residential Pattas among 103 beneficiaries at a function held in the civic body’s auditorium on Saturday. At the function, chairman of Nagar Palika Prince Rathore has said the poor are getting benefits of all the schemes launched by the Central Government and the State government.

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, Ayushman Bharat Yojna, Jan-Dhan Yojna, Ladli-Lakshmi Yojna, Ladli-behna Yojna are giving benefits to the people of all communities, Rathore said. Now, beneficiaries do not have to move from pillar to post for Pattas and they can directly meet the higher authorities to get their Patta-related problems solved, he said.

Deendayal Rasoi from where food is available for Rs 5 was also inaugurated in the district. Deputy chairman Nagar Palika Vipin Sasta, representative of councilor Pradeep Bijoriya and others were also present at the function.

