Madhya Pradesh: Reservation for 16 mayoral posts completed in state, Indore free of reservation, poll date soon

BHOPAL: The reservation for the post of mayor was declared for 16 municipal corporations on Wednesday. The reservation process for the post of mayor and president is being held for 407 civic bodies in the state. They include 99 municipalities and 292 city councils.
State Election Commission has completed preparations for the civic body elections and the date for municipal polls may be announced soon. The elections will be conducted on the basis of voter list of January 1, 2020.
Reservation declared:
Scheduled Caste: Morena and Ujjain (Morena reserved for women)
Scheduled Tribe: Chhindwara Reserved (Free-man/woman).
OBC: Bhopal and Khandwa, (reserved for women), Satna and Ratlam (free).
General: Sagar, Burhanpur, Dewas and Katni and Gwalior (Reserved for general category women).
General: Indore, Jabalpur, Rewa and Singrauli (unreserved).
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)