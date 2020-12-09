Madhya Pradesh: Reservation for 16 mayoral posts completed in state, Indore free of reservation, poll date soon

BHOPAL: The reservation for the post of mayor was declared for 16 municipal corporations on Wednesday. The reservation process for the post of mayor and president is being held for 407 civic bodies in the state. They include 99 municipalities and 292 city councils.

State Election Commission has completed preparations for the civic body elections and the date for municipal polls may be announced soon. The elections will be conducted on the basis of voter list of January 1, 2020.