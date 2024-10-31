 Madhya Pradesh: Resentment Grows, Five Congress Leaders Step Down From Post
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Resentment Grows, Five Congress Leaders Step Down From Post

Backlash: Second round of PCC appointments fails to please disgruntled leaders. Party leaders have been expressing their displeasure with these appointments.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 31, 2024, 08:11 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Resentment Grows, Five Congress Leaders Step Down From Post | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Even the second list of the PCC has left some party leaders disgruntled. While some are upset about not being included in the committees, others are displeased with the responsibilities they have been assigned in the newly formed committees.

A day after the four PCC committees were constituted and appointment of other officer bearers, five Congress leaders tendered their resignations from their posts in protest on Wednesday. The AICC on Tuesday night had announced the names of the members for the political affairs committee, discipline committee, delimitation committee and also appointed secretaries, joint secretaries, and a treasurer for the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC).

Since Wednesday morning the party leaders have been expressing their displeasure with these appointments. PCC Secretary Pradeep ‘Monu’ Saxena tendered his resignation, asking state president Jitu Patwari to appoint someone else to his post. Earlier, after the first list was announced on Saturday, former district Congress Committee president Pramod Tandon had resigned.

Monu is the second leader to resign from the post. The current city president of Indore, Aman Bajaj, has also written to Patwari, expressing his dissatisfaction and requesting that his post be given to another leader. Former general secretary Ramlakhan Dandotia, a leader from Datia, has also submitted his resignation.

“I will remember the respect Patwari gave me. A senior leader like me was appointed as a joint secretary. I will return this gesture with interest,” Dandotia said in a statement. Former MLA Laxman Singh has also expressed his displeasure over his appointment. Congress leaders claim that the state president appointed 99% grassroots workers, but “four or five leaders managed to get their names added in Delhi.”

Turncoat supporters given posts in PCC

One of the key reasons for the resentment is the inclusion of leaders who were staunch supporters of those who had left Congress to join the BJP ahead of the assembly and Lok Sabha polls. These leaders have now been appointed to the PCC. Party leaders believe that the supporters of these turncoats should be removed from the party.

