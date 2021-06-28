Madhya Pradesh records a total vaccination tally of 20,106,995, mega-vax target of 50 lakh hit two days before last date

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh has recorded a total vaccination tally of 20,106,995 from January 16 till this Monday. On the last day of the day mega-vaccination campaign spread over 10 days (June 21-June 30), the target of 50 lakh has been achieved two days before the last date.

On Monday, vaccination was carried out in 26 districts, including Bhopal, where the drive was held at 22 session sites (vaccination centres). For the state, there were almost 5 lakh doses to achieve the 50 lakh target.

State vaccination officer Dr Santosh Shukla said, "Despite the limited stock of vaccines, we achieved a target of 50 lakh on the last day of the mega-vaccination drive. Overall, the vaccination count crossed 2 crore in the state and, if there had been sufficient stock, there would been more vaccinations. Now, for two days, on June 29 and June 30, there'll be no vaccinations."