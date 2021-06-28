Madhya Pradesh records a total vaccination tally of 20,106,995, mega-vax target of 50 lakh hit two days before last date

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh has recorded a total vaccination tally of 20,106,995 from January 16 till this Monday. On the last day of the day mega-vaccination campaign spread over 10 days (June 21-June 30), the target of 50 lakh has been achieved two days before the last date.
On Monday, vaccination was carried out in 26 districts, including Bhopal, where the drive was held at 22 session sites (vaccination centres). For the state, there were almost 5 lakh doses to achieve the 50 lakh target.
State vaccination officer Dr Santosh Shukla said, "Despite the limited stock of vaccines, we achieved a target of 50 lakh on the last day of the mega-vaccination drive. Overall, the vaccination count crossed 2 crore in the state and, if there had been sufficient stock, there would been more vaccinations. Now, for two days, on June 29 and June 30, there'll be no vaccinations."
Shortage of vaccines
Shortage of vaccines led to inoculation at only 22 session sites in the capital on Monday. Only Covaxin was administered in the state capital. The vaccination centres in Bhopal include the forest department guest house at Char Imli, Police Family Welfare Centre (PHQ), 25th Battalion (Bhadbhada), MPT (Lake View, Shyamla Hills), Kopal Higher Secondary (Nehru Nagar), Vidya Vihar School (Professorsí Colony), Government Higher Secondary School (Nishatpura), Gram Panchayat Hall(Eitkhedi), Government Higher Secondary School (Misrod), Mansarovar School (Bima Kunj), St Josephís School (No. 6 bus stop), Seva Sadan (Bairagarh), CRPF mess (Bairagarh), Navin Girlsí School (Tulsi Nagar), Sanjivani (Banganga), Government Higher Secondary School, Nayapura (Lalghati), Central Library, AIIMS, Saraswati Shishu Mandir (Ashoka Garden), MGM (BHEL) and Green Valley School (Kolar).
Zero target on July 1 and 2
"On July 1 and July 2, the National Heath Mission (NHM) will conduct another drive. Covishield will be administered on one day and Covaxin the next day for both the doses. The target hasnít been fixed, so itíll be zero target, which means however many doses are given will be fully consumed for vaccination." -Dr Santosh Shukla, state vaccination officer
