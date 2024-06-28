Madhya Pradesh: Rajya Sabha Member Informs Prez About 121 ST Seats Of Civil Judge Lying Vacant

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP Rajya Sabha Member Sumer Singh Solanki has sent a copy of a letter to President Droupadi Murmu informing her about 121 posts of civil judge for Scheduled Tribes (ST) lying vacant in Madhya Pradesh. The BJP MP has written a letter to the Union law minister bringing to his notice the vacancies and the copy of the same was forwarded to Murmu, the first woman tribal President of India.

Solanki dashed off the letter to the minister after a memorandum of Sarva Adivasi Samaj Sangathan addressed to the President of India on the same issue.

In the letter, the MP mentioned that advertisement for recruitment was made in 2022 for 61 posts and there was already a backlog of 123, which brings the total to 184 posts. Out of 61 posts, 12 were reserved for ST and 109 were backlogs so in all 121 posts reserved for ST are lying vacant.

Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued results of Civil Judge on May 10, 2024 but none of ST seats were filled.

Currently, for an interview 40% (20 out of 50) is mandatory. Most SC/ST candidates were given 19 marks and so they were out of the race. So such rules should be relaxed, Solanki said in his letter.

In the main examination, the minimum qualifying percentage for SC/ST is 45% in each question paper and a total 50% is mandatory. So there must be relaxation in this rule, read the letter.

Relaxation should also be granted for unreserved candidates for whom 50% is mandatory without ATKT. There must be a representative of SC/ST in interview board to check the discrimination, the letter read.

Till 2013, recruitment of civil judges was made by Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) but now Madhya Pradesh High Court conducts recruitment. So again, MPPSC should be allowed to conduct civil judge recruitment, said the MP in his letter.