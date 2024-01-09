Madhya Pradesh: Rainfall In Morena, Nearby Areas In 48 Hours | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Morena and its surrounding areas are going to experience rainfall in 48 hours, according to the meteorological office on Monday. The rainfall will occur because of western disturbances, the met office said. The minimum temperature was recorded at 8.5 degrees Celsius, despite fog, because of the rain clouds which have begun to hover over the Gwalior-Chambal region.

The maximum temperature during the days declined to 19 degrees Celsius from 20 degrees. Even the northerlies did not have any impact on the weather because of the local disturbances, the weather office said. In the morning, visibility was poor because of thick fog. The sun disappeared from December 26 and the sky remained hazy.

Because of clouds, the day temperatures fluctuated several times in the past ten days. Likewise, the fluctuations were witnessed in the morning temperature. Fog and severe cold disturbed the normal life in the city and in the rural areas, which also hit the daily-rated employees.

Bonfires have been arranged at different places in the city to keep the cold at bay. Because a thick fog enveloped the city in the morning, the roads wore a deserted look.

Associate director of Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Regional Agriculture Research Centre, Sandeep Singh, said there were chances of light rain in the next 48 hours. There will, however, be no change in temperatures and relief from severe cold in the next fortnight, he said. Advised the farmers to irrigate their lands after the rainfall and keep their livestock inside.