Madhya Pradesh: ‘RaGa’s knowledge limited to Baa Baa Black Sheep’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra has criticised Rahul Gandhi for taking a dig at RSS and BJP over Jai Shri Ram slogan. Narottam Mishra said Rahul Baba’s knowledge is limited to nursery rhyme - Baa Baa Black Sheep ... “Name of Ram starts from the word Shri and Shri means Goddess Laxmi and Mata Sita,” he added. Mishra said that Rahul Gandhi had neither read Ramayana nor Bhagvad Gita. The minister was addressing media persons at his residence in Bhopal on Saturday. “Rahul Gandhi may have been guided by the same pandit who got the temple-shaped cake cut by Kamal Nath,” Mishra said, and advised Rahul Gandhi to search the meaning of Shri on the internet. Rahul Gandhi during Agar Malwa rally on Friday had said that RSS avoided chanting Jai Siya Ram or Jai Sita Ram. He urged RSS to chant Jai Siya Ram. He had also said that BJP and RSS did not follow Lord Rama. Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi has raised political temperature in Madhya Pradesh as BJP is targeting Rahul Gandhi daily.