Madhya Pradesh: Radha Rani Walks The Isles With Nankishore On Day Of Govardhan Puja

Ashta (Madhya Pradesh): Radha Rani walked the isles with Nankishore in Atal Colony in Ashta city on Tuesday when people were performing Govardhan Puja a day after after Diwali.

A large number of residents of the colony came to the house of Vimla Bai where the wedding was solemnised. Pandit Somesh Sharma chanted Vedic hymns for the wedding and followed all the Hindu marriage rituals.

Vimala Bai did the Kanyadaan ceremony. When Radha Rani garlanded her beloved Nankishore, the guests clapped. Vimla Bai said she wanted to get her cow married according to Hindu rituals.

The couple was also decked up with henna. It was a special ceremony on the occasion. When the wedding ceremony was going on, many people did not know of it, but as soon as the story spread everywhere, many people reached the spot to wish best for the couple.

Those who attended the wedding ceremony brought gifts which were mostly fruits, molasses, grass and other items, because Radha Rani is a cow and Nankishore is an ox.

With inputs from Babu Panchal

