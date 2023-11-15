Bhopal: Temperatures Drop As Winds Blow From North

Representative Image | ANANDSHIVRE

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Temperature dropped in Bhopal enhancing chill in atmosphere on Tuesday. As the winds have begun to blow from north that has received snowfall, day and night temperature have slid, according to meteorological department officials.

The day temperature dropped by more than two-and-a-half degrees in last couple of days. In first fortnight of November, day and night temperature were high.

The maximum temperature was 34 degrees Celsius in last four days. Thereafter, minimum temperature increased to 18.2 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, Bhopal recorded maximum temperature of 30.1 degrees Celsius while its night temperature was 12.8 degrees Celsius after drop of 1.8 degrees.

Indore recorded maximum temperature of 29.8 degrees Celsius while its night temperature of 15.6 degrees Celsius saw a drop of 1.8 degrees.

According to meteorological department, another western disturbance is likely to arrive. As result, minimum temperature will decrease in next two days. After this, the weather will change again ?

