Madhya Pradesh: Process For Master Plan Was To End By December, But Draft Is Yet To Be Issued | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The issue of master plan is coming up, as the Mohan Yadav-led government is completing one year in office. Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya announced in February this year that the process for master plan would be completed by December.

Though December is around the corner, the draft master plan has yet to be released. When Vijayvargiya cancelled the draft master plan of Bhopal, he told the officials to prepare the plan, visualising the scenario of 2047.

Afterwards, the Urban Development Department prepared the draft master plan afresh. There were nearly 3,000 objections to the old draft, which were worked out and included in the new draft.

According to sources, three months have passed since the fresh draft was prepared, but it has not been issued due to lack of unanimity among the higher-ups over the issue. Chief Secretary Anurag Jain recently held a meeting over land pooling and discussed the master plan.

Jain directed the officials to release the master plan within time limit. The draft master plan is yet to be presented before the new CS. Principal Secretary Sanjay Shukla has been transferred to the Urban Development Department in place of Additional Chief Secretary Neeraj Mandloi.

Against this backdrop, there are indications of a fresh draft master plan. When the master plan was discussed, it was also said that Bhopal and Indore would be developed as metropolitan cities.

Vijayvargiya wants to bring transportation and water supply as main points to the master plan. He said that what should be the provisions for traffic circulation in the city in the coming days should be mentioned in the master plan. Those who are experts in town planning said that the city was haphazardly expanding because of delay in releasing the master plan.

Waiting for 20 years

The last master plan of Bhopal was carried out in 1995. But its validity ended in 2005. Afterwards, the draft master plan was published but it was cancelled. Former chief ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Kamal Nath brought draft master plan which was cancelled.

Was busy in Maharashtra polls: Vijayvargiya Urban Development Minister

Kailash Vijayvargiya has said he was tied up with the Maharashtra assembly election for three months. He said he would take feedback on the progress of the master plan.