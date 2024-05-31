Madhya Pradesh: Private Schools Asked To Upload Fee, Other Pertinent Subject Details By June 8

Representational Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government has issued stringent guidelines regarding ongoing monopoly of private schools in the state. The Directorate of Public Instruction has mandated that all non-government schools upload detailed information regarding fees and other pertinent subjects onto a designated portal by June 8.

A specialized campaign will run until June 30 to combat the proliferation of fake and duplicate ISBN textbooks within school curriculation. Authorities have warned of severe repercussions for book sellers and administrators; any irregularities detected will result in strict actions against both book sellers and administrators involved in tampering with textbooks.

The government's decision to stop the arbitrary practice of private schools came after the Jabalpur district administrationís recent decision against private schools' profiteering practices, exposing eleven institutions to unjust fee hikes and compelling parents to buy books and stationery from designated shops.