Madhya Pradesh: Prevent corona spread, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to officials

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, at a meeting held in Mantralaya on Tuesday, asked officials to take steps for preventing spread of Covid infection.

Instructions have been given to make arrangements for conducting corona tests at railway stations, airports etc. At present, rapid antigen tests are conducted at railway stations. Now, RTPCR test will be conducted at other places too.

The chief ministerís directives follow 14 Covid cases of reported from different localities in state capital in last 24 hours. The chief minister who will join the awareness campaign said social organisations will also be roped in. Chouhan asked health department principal secretary to placed the updated corona data before him every morning and evening.

Chouhan directed that all the machines and equipment needed to treat corona in hospitals should be functional. He said Roko-Toko campaign should be relaunched to fight Covid.

CM will address the members of district, block, ward and village level crisis management committees on December 1 at 10 am through video conferencing.

Though there is no ban on public gatherings, use of masks and other precautions are necessary.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: CBI court sentences 5 years imprisonment to PMT candidate in Vyapam scam

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, November 30, 2021, 10:54 PM IST