Madhya Pradesh: Prem Sundar memorial cricket tourney kicks off in Rehti

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A grand cricket tournament titled Prem Sundar memorial cricket tournament was inaugurated in Rehti town of Sehore on Monday. Panchayat and Rural development minister, Mahendra Singh Sisodia was invited as the Chief guest on the occasion.

International cricketer Ishwar Chandra Pandey also ensured his presence at the inaugural ceremony. The inaugural ceremony of the cricket tournament was led by Sadhna Singh Chouhan, wife of state chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, as well as CM Chouhan’s sons Kartikeya and Kunal.

The first clash of the cricket tournament was observed between Ladkui warriors and Rehti Royal challengers. Chief Guest Sisodiya stated on the occasion that through such tournaments, the talented people will obtain a platform to showcase their skills. He also lauded the efforts of CM Chouhan’s elder son, Kartikeya Singh Chouhan in organising the tournament every year.

Kartikeya Singh Chouhan stated that as many as 14 cricket teams are taking part in the competition, which will continue till December 18. On the occasion, he also added that an employment fair shall also be held on Thursday, in which various companies will conduct recruitment drives for the students seeking job after graduation.