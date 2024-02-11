Madhya Pradesh: Poor Being Deprived Of Govt Scheme Benefits In Satna |

Unchehara (Satna): The state government has launched many welfare schemes, but some agents have come in the way of providing benefits to the poor.

Such agents are busy deleting and including the names of beneficiaries in the list.

Some cases in which the poor were deprived of the benefits of the government schemes came to light in Janpad Panchayat.

A group of people are mounting pressure on Sarpanch secretaries and Rojgar Sahayak (job assistants) to delete some names from the list of beneficiaries and add a few more according to their choice to the list.

The number of applications filed by the people in Unchehara for getting benefits of the government schemes has increased.

On the one hand, inquiry of the ID proofs is being done separately, but on the other hand, division is being created in the family.

When the people are not dividing their family, the agents are putting pressure on the Sarpanchs and Secretaries.

Some people have, however, left their parents and made ID proofs.

The family members have got the benefits of PM housing scheme, BPL card, rations and toilets. There are rules that only one family will get the benefits under one scheme.

For this reason, the eligible people have been deprived of the benefits of the scheme.

When the issue was raised before Samagra officer of Japnad Panchayat Unchehara Jyoti Garg, she said the village Panchayat inquired into each case and names included and deleted after receiving reports from the village Panchayat.