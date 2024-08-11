Madhya Pradesh Political Punch: Many Questions, Sunday’s Holiday, Mines Matter & More

Many questions

It is the opposition that questions the government, but in the state, the opposition itself is under attack. A few events that recently took place in the state put a question mark on the credibility of three main leaders of the opposition. In-charge of the state Congress announced that the party would form an executive committee within a fortnight. One month has passed since the leader made the statement, but the new team is yet to see the light of the day. Likewise, another leader, heading the Congress in the state, is facing many questions in connection with an incident in Indore. Welcoming a BJP leader is weighing heavy on him. The party high command has also come to know about the incident. Another leader of the party had opened a front against a minister, and hogged the media headlines when he said that within four days he would blow the lid off a scam in which the minister was involved. A fortnight has passed since he made the statement, but the leader kept his mouth shut. At a time when the Congress has taken an aggressive stance against the ruling dispensation across the country, the reason behind party’s friendly contest with the ruling dispensation in the state is not understood.

Sunday’s holiday

The routine of a central minister, highly popular in the state, has changed these days. He remains in Delhi from Monday to Saturday evening, and spends Sunday with his family. He returns to Delhi on Monday morning. To avoid his supporters, he does not disclose his trip to Bhopal to anyone. During his visit to Bhopal, he also keeps away from any political activities. He meets the leaders of his parliamentary constituency. There are reports that he meets only a few leaders in the state. He has decided not to interfere in political affairs in MP. Some leaders are trying to understand the significance behind his silence over state politics.

Mines matter

A minister in the state cabinet is known for his expertise in mining. He has already done mining-related work in his constituency. After taking over as minister for the first time, he wants to control all the mining-related businesses in his constituency. It is because of his attempt to control the mining units that there happens to be a contest between him and other leaders of the party in the area. The minister is keener to know what is happening in the mining sector than what is going on in his department. There are reports that the minister recently held a meeting with those who are dealing with mines in his constituency. He advised them to set up cartels to continue their business. The minister reportedly told them that it would help everyone. Apart from sand, the minister is also an expert in handling other minerals. Ergo he wants to control the mining-related affairs so that a certain amount of dough goes into his pocket. A few officers are trying to put up barriers in the way of his getting a free hand in the mining business, but the minister is formulating a plan to deal with them.

Low-profile aspirants

All those who are aspiring for the post of BJP’s state unit president are maintaining a low profile. Two former ministers, planning to hit the bull’s-eye, are neither making any statements nor showing any activeness in state politics. Both are keeping away from any public function so that they are not noticed. In the BJP, it is said that the leader who hogs the limelight for any position, does not get it. This is the reason why both the former ministers are gingerly acting. Apart from them, two others – one belonging to the SC category and another to the ST – have set their eyes on the post. Both are lobbying for the position, keeping a low profile. One of them has the support of a powerful politician in the state.

Minister Vs MD

The managing director of a corporation is on the target of a powerful minister who wants to get him transferred from the organisation. The minister has got a list of complaints against him to make solid grounds for the MD’s removal. The bone of contention between them is a man who told the minister, “The MD often transfers the employees of the organisation.” Some of them were transferred just within four days of their joining the organisation. Upon getting this piece of information, the minister told the man that he himself had been cheesed off with the official. The minister thanked the person for letting him on the issue. The MD may soon be paid back in his own coin.

Avoiding public

A minister is keeping away from the public as well as from the media. A heart ailment is the reason behind his getting round people. When the minister goes to Mantralaya, his personal staffers hold people off. If someone insists on meeting the minister, his employees want them to tell the reasons for it. Whenever the media persons want to meet the minister, they are told that he is busy. If some of them stick to their guns, his employees hurl a volley of questions at them wishing to know their purpose of meeting the minister. Finally, the officials tell the journalists that they cannot be allowed to speak to the minister, because if they pose unwanted questions to the minister, he may fall ill.