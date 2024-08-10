'Aim Is To Ensure Benefits Of Science, Research Reach Farmers Directly,' Says Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, said on Saturday that the Indian Council of Agricultural Research has developed 109 seed varieties that are adaptable to the changing climate and can yield well even in increasing temperatures and the aim of the government is to ensure benefits of science and research directly reach farmers.

Addressing a press conference, Chouhan said that if production has to be increased and costs are to be reduced, the most important thing is good-quality seeds.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, they are working on the six parameters. In this era of climate change, where the temperature of the Earth's surface is continuously rising, we need seeds that are adaptable to the changing climate and can yield well even at increasing temperatures. There is a need to reduce the use of pesticides. I am pleased to say that the Indian Council of Agricultural Research is continuously working on this, and has recently developed 109 seed varieties," he said.

109 new seed varieties to be released by PM Modi

He also pointed out that Indian scientists have researched and developed high-yielding varieties, including rice varieties that require 30 per cent less water.

"Efforts have been made to increase production while reducing the use of pesticides. On Sunday, at 11 AM, PM Modi will release these 109 seed varieties. The PM has decided that they will be released in the field after interacting with farmers. The aim is to ensure that the benefits of science and research directly reach the farmers," Shivraj added.

The release will encompass 109 varieties spanning 61 crops, including 34 field crops and 27 horticultural crops.

Among the field crops, seeds of various cereals, including millets, forage crops, oilseeds, pulses, sugarcane, cotton, fibre crops, and other potential crops, will be introduced, the statement added.

According to PMO's statement, these efforts not only aim to improve nutrition but also to secure better income for farmers and create new entrepreneurial opportunities.