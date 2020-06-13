Madhya Pradesh: Political events amidst rise in corona cases pose danger

Political activities amidst rising number of corona cases will be more hazardous in coming days.

A former legislator of the BJP from Indore, Sudarshan Gupta, gathered a huge crowd on the pretext of distributing ration on the birthday of union minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday.

A BJP legislator from Ichhawar, Karan Singh Verma, held a political event on Saturday. Children and elderly people were present at the function.

In the state capital too, the number of political events have increased in past four days.

After the press conference of the BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma, former leader of opposition Ajay Singh and former minister Sajjan Singh Verma also talked to journalists.