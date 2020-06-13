Madhya Pradesh: Political events amidst rise in corona cases pose danger

Political activities amidst rising number of corona cases will be more hazardous in coming days.
A former legislator of the BJP from Indore, Sudarshan Gupta, gathered a huge crowd on the pretext of distributing ration on the birthday of union minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday.
A BJP legislator from Ichhawar, Karan Singh Verma, held a political event on Saturday. Children and elderly people were present at the function.
In the state capital too, the number of political events have increased in past four days.
After the press conference of the BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma, former leader of opposition Ajay Singh and former minister Sajjan Singh Verma also talked to journalists.
Other Congress leaders are organising press conferences. The BJP is continuously holding meetings in the party office.
The Central Government has banned social gatherings, but as political parties organise such events, the administration cannot take action against them.
As a large number of party workers gather at those events along with the politicians, there is danger of the spread of the disease.
Among the people related to the political parties, a few employees of BJP leader Gopal Bhargava recently tested positive for the disease. Congress legislator Kunal Choudhary, too, tested positive.
According to Congress media coordinator Narendra Saluja, since religious places are closed there should be a ban on political and social events for some days more.
He said the Congress would discuss about it. Since the number of patients is increasing with each passing day, such events should be banned, Saluja said.
The BJP is defying the Central Government’s guidelines, he said, adding that, the BJP is organising functions to give entry to party hoppers.
They also held meetings in connection with the by-elections, but the ruling party should follow the Central Government’s guidelines because of the rising number of corona cases, Saluja said.
BJP spokesperson Rahul Kothari said the Central Government’s guidelines should be followed and discipline maintained.
During the past two months, people have been told how to take precautions against the corona pandemic, so the political parties should take all measures at such events.
Guidelines mandatory: Bhopal Collector
According to collector Tarun Pathode, everyone must follow the Central Government’s guidelines. Action will be taken against those who do not follow the guidelines at any event, he said.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)