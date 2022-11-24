Madhya Pradesh: Police still in dark, two mischievous youths who pelted stones at tiger remain unidentified

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The two mischievous youths, who have thrown stones at a tiger kept in an enclosure of Van Vihar National Park still remain unidentified. Van Vihar authorities have sought help from police to identify them but so far no success has been achieved in this regard.

Van Vihar National Park Director Padampriya Balakrishnan said to Free Press that hitherto, both mischievous youths could not be identified so far. The help of the police has been taken for their identification. They looked to be hailing from out of the city.

Notably, Raveena Tandon had visited Van Vihar National Park recently and had seen two mischievous youths throwing stones at a tiger caged in the enclosure. Her daughter filmed their act on the mobile and Raveena tweeted the incident on her tweeter handle.

Based on the video shared by Raveena Tandon, Van Vihar National Park booked both accused under the wildlife act and even pasted their photos on both gates of the park. After the incident, Van Vihar National Park has relooked into the security arrangements and has intensified the surveillance.