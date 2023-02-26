Madhya Pradesh: Police remove hooter from former MLA’s car

FP Photo |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Chhatarpur police personnel reached the house of former MLA RD Prajapati on Saturday night. At his residence, the police force removed the illegally-installed hooter from his car and the name plate, which displayed his designation as - Former MLA. Prajapati kicked off a controversy for his statements against the priest of Bageshwar Dham temple Dhirendra Krishna Shastri. The sudden arrival of heavy police force at Peptech town-located residence of Prajapati caused stampede like situation.

However, as media persons reached the spot, the policemen left the place gradually. When media contacted Superintendent of Police on Saturday, he did not give any cogent reply why police force reached Prajapati’s residence. RD Prajapati, when contacted, said that he did not ask for police protection and did not know why police arrived at his residence. On Sunday, Chhatarpur SP broke his silence on the issue and said that Prajapati had gone to Garha with hundreds of his followers and had allegedly used derogatory language against Shastri after which the police feared an attack on him and reached his residence to safeguard him.