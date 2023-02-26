MP: Three-year-old girl falls into borewell in Chhatarpur, rescue operation underway

Representative Image |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A three-year-old girl fell into an open borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Sunday and a rescue operation is currently underway, officials said.

The incident took place around 5 pm at Lalguan Pali village under Bijawar police station limits, some 40 kms from the district headquarters, they said.

"A three-year-old girl named Rina slipped into a borewell when she was playing," Bijawar's Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Rahul Siladia said.

Rescue teams and officials from the administration reached the spot on getting the information, he said, adding that as per the initial information, the girl is apparently stuck at around 30-feet deep in the borewell.

Meanwhile, an earth-moving machine has also reached the spot for the rescue operation, he said.

Further details are awaited.

In June last year, a five-year-old boy had fallen into a borewell in his family's agricultural field in Chhatarpur district's Nayanpura Patharpur village. He was later rescued after an eight-hour-long operation.

