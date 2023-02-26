e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Three-year-old girl falls into borewell in Chhatarpur, rescue operation underway

MP: Three-year-old girl falls into borewell in Chhatarpur, rescue operation underway

A three-year-old girl named Rina slipped into a borewell when she was playing

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, February 26, 2023, 08:08 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A three-year-old girl fell into an open borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Sunday and a rescue operation is currently underway, officials said.

The incident took place around 5 pm at Lalguan Pali village under Bijawar police station limits, some 40 kms from the district headquarters, they said.

"A three-year-old girl named Rina slipped into a borewell when she was playing," Bijawar's Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Rahul Siladia said.

Rescue teams and officials from the administration reached the spot on getting the information, he said, adding that as per the initial information, the girl is apparently stuck at around 30-feet deep in the borewell.

Meanwhile, an earth-moving machine has also reached the spot for the rescue operation, he said.

Further details are awaited.

In June last year, a five-year-old boy had fallen into a borewell in his family's agricultural field in Chhatarpur district's Nayanpura Patharpur village. He was later rescued after an eight-hour-long operation.

With inputs from PTI

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Chattarpur SP initiates an awareness program for children against online games
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Police station sans fingerprint scanner fails National Automated Fingerprint Identification...

Bhopal: Police station sans fingerprint scanner fails National Automated Fingerprint Identification...

Bhopal: Changes in Agniveer selection process explained

Bhopal: Changes in Agniveer selection process explained

Temperatures rising above normal: Rabi crops may be affected in Madhya Pradesh

Temperatures rising above normal: Rabi crops may be affected in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: Married woman raped, accused booked

Bhopal: Married woman raped, accused booked

Bhopal: Applications invited for admissions to CM Rise Schools

Bhopal: Applications invited for admissions to CM Rise Schools