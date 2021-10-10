Madhya Pradesh: Police register case against pandal organisers for flouting COVID norms

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal police registered two cases against pandal organisers on Saturday for violating orders of district administration.

The Habibganj police registered case against 10 people of Durga Utsav Samiti for organising fairs and installing swings outside Durga puja pandal in Bittan Market. The administration banned fairs and gatherings to check spread of Covid-19.

Also, they installed swings for which they had not taken permission. The police reached the pandal and asked the organisers to close the fair. However, they refused. The cops booked the accused for violating of district administration’s orders.

The accused were identified as Giriraj Khatik, Manish, Ramsalone, Kamlesh, Hariom, Manji Verma, Nilesh, Kunal, Sandesh, Kalyan and a few others, said incharge of Habibganj police station VS Kushwaha.

The Kamla Nagar police registered case against a man for taking out a rally with idol around Nehru Nagar Square on Saturday night. Over 300 people accompanied Radhey Singh in the rally, said police.

Kamla Nagar police station incharge Vijay Singh said prohibitory orders were violated.

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 07:14 PM IST