Madhya Pradesh: Police party attacked for enforcing Covid protocol in Shivpuri district

Station incharge Raghavendra Singh Yadav said that he got a call from Rajgarh village that a large number of people were organising a bhandara (religious gathering) at the Mata temple in the village. There was every possibility of the spread of coronavirus infections. After the police reached the village, villagers took up cudgels and started a fight with the policemen.



Police asked the villagers to disperse, telling them about the Covid protocols. While some men dispersed, 8-10 people remained at the temple. When police asked them to go home, they threw stones at the police party and beat them with sticks.