Madhya Pradesh: Police on toes to ensure peaceful poll, keep eye on sensitive in Gwalior-Chambal region

A peaceful polling on November 3 at 28 Assembly seats is a big challenge for the police and administration. The police intelligence report stating that the bypolls may witness sporadic violence is keeping the administration on the edge. The state has received less than 50 per cent of the required central security forces for the by-elections. PHQ had demanded 204 companies of the Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPFs), however, the Central government sent 84 companies to ensure peaceful conduct of assembly bypolls in the state.

Canvassing for the bypolls to 28 assembly seats ended on Sunday where 355 candidates are in the fray for the November 3 contest.

As per the report, Gwalior, Chambal and Bundelkhand region are hyper sensitive and these areas may witness incidents of sporadic violence during the polling.

As many as 2000 polling stations in these areas are identified as sensitive. In all 18 seats of the combined Gwalior, Chambal and Bundelkhand region are going for the bypolls. Sixteen seats of Gwalior-Chambal region and two of Bundelkhand will play a very crucial role in shaping the political future of the state.

To ensure peaceful polling in the region, the police have already taken into possession all the licensed firearms, however, illegal guns and country-made revolvers are still changing hands in the area.

With many political leaders shifting loyalties especially in Gwalior- Chambal region, the animosity is running high in the supporters of the two rival parties. Few days back the clash between the supporters of Congress candidate Satish Sikarwar and BJP candidate Munnalal Goyal was reported.

Admin identify 1380 ‘troublesome’ people

In the Gwalior and Chambal region, the administration has identified 1380 people who can create trouble during the polling. The administration is keeping an eye on these persons as they can threat the voters and this may affect the voter’s decision and also the polling percentage. Of the total 9361 polling stations in the state, 2718 have been identified as sensitive. Of these 2214 are situated in rural areas, while 504 falls in urban areas. Till date as many as 359 polling stations have been identified as hyper sensitive.