MP Bypolls: BJP expels ex-MLA Satyapal Singh Sikarwar for damaging party from within

The Bharatiya Janata Party has begun to take action against saboteurs just 48 hours before the polls.

Party’s state unit president VD Sharma expelled former legislator Satyapal Singh Sikarwar on Sunday.

Satyapal’s brother is contesting by-polls from Gwalior on Congress ticket. The BJP organisation got feedback that Satyapal was damaging the party not only in Gwalior but also in Joura and Sumawali.

The BJP leadership deployed Satyapal for electioneering in Mandhata constituency just two days ago to keep him away from harming the party from within.

Nonetheless, Satyapal refused to follow the order of the party organisation. Therefore, on the basis of feedback from the candidate, he was expelled from the party.

In 2018 assembly elections, his brother Satish fought elections on the BJP ticket, but he lost to Munnalal Goyal. Now, Goyal is contesting on BJP ticket, but Sikarwar is fighting bypolls as Congress candidate.

Axe may fall on many others

The BJP organisation may take action against those leaders and workers who are trying to damage the party from within. The party is planning to take action against the saboteurs on the basis of reports from various constituencies.