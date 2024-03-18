Madhya Pradesh: Police Crack Down On Drug Trafficking In Chhatarpur |

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Chhatarpur police have swung into action to crack down on the sales, cultivation and trafficking of drugs and other psychotropic substances after receiving orders from Superintendent of police (SP) of the district, Amit Sanghi. The police launched a special campaign, under which huge quantities of drugs, and colossal quantities of liquor were seized.

All the accused were subjected to legal action, the police said. Additional Superintendent of police (ASP) of Chhatarpur, Vikram Singh told the media that the police on Monday received a tip-off about two people indulged in the illegal cultivation of opium in the Guraiyya village linked to the town. The police rushed to the spot and seized 177 opium plants, valued at a total of Rs 26.5 thousand.

The accused duo was taken into custody under the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic substances (NDPS) act.

Woman held with intoxicants

The Kotwali police of Chhatarpur laid their hands on a woman possessing close to 200 intoxicating injections. Kotwali police station TI Arvind Kuzur said he had received a tip-off about a woman running a tea kiosk on Mahoba road selling intoxicating injections to the people. The police raided the kiosk and inspected it, during which they found 206 intoxicating injections, as well as 195 syringes.

The accused woman identified as Shamma Khatoon was arrested by the police. Other such actions were carried out by the police in Chandala, Bamitha, Gadhimalhara and Lavkushnagar areas of Chhatarpur.