Madhya Pradesh: Police arrest two for illegal sand mining in Morena; 3 tractors seized

HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Police arrest two for illegal sand mining in Morena; 3 tractors seized

A tractor-trolley overturned, during which police force arrested two on the spot

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, February 20, 2023, 08:29 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested two people and seized three tractor-trolley for alleged illegal sand mining at Imliya road in Morena district on Monday.

On getting a tip regarding alleged sand mining at Imliya road, police force reached the spot. Seeing the police force, the truck drivers sped the vehicles in an attempt to escape. During this, a tractor-trolley overturned, and police nabbed the two accused drivers.

SP Ashutosh Bagri said, during the action, police force seized three tractor-trolley and arrested two accused drivers, while one managed to escape.

The police has launched a search to nab him.

article-image

