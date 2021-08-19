e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Maharashtra records 5,225 COVID-19 new cases, 154 deaths and 5,557 recoveries COVID-19: India achieves milestone of administering more than 57 crore doses so far
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 08:17 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Police arrest a poacher with dead Chinkara

Additional Superintendent of Police, Gwalior Jairaj Kuber said, he had a tip from sources that poachers were carrying Chinkara on their motorcycle in the early hours of Thursday.
FP News Service
File Photo, Dead Chinkara

File Photo, Dead Chinkara

Advertisement

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested a poacher carrying a dead Chinkara deer in a sack in Hastinapur area of ​​the district on Thursday.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Gwalior Jairaj Kuber said, he had a tip from sources that poachers were carrying Chinkara on their motorcycle in the early hours of Thursday.

Later, a team was sent to the spot. The team started searching and they found a dead Chinkara deer in a sack from the biker. The deer had a bullet mark in its neck, he added.

Kuber said that there were two people on the bike. The police, however, arrested one accused from the spot and seized a gun and motorcycle of the accused.

The police have registered a case under various sections of the Wildlife Act and presented the accused in the court. Search operation for the second accused of the case is going on, he added.

The arrested accused has been identified as Kamal Singh while one of his relatives Rakesh has managed to escape.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: SP bans carrying pistol in civil dress in Gwalior

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 08:17 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal