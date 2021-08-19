Madhya Pradesh: Police arrest a poacher with dead Chinkara

Advertisement

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested a poacher carrying a dead Chinkara deer in a sack in Hastinapur area of ​​the district on Thursday.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Gwalior Jairaj Kuber said, he had a tip from sources that poachers were carrying Chinkara on their motorcycle in the early hours of Thursday.

Later, a team was sent to the spot. The team started searching and they found a dead Chinkara deer in a sack from the biker. The deer had a bullet mark in its neck, he added.

Kuber said that there were two people on the bike. The police, however, arrested one accused from the spot and seized a gun and motorcycle of the accused.

The police have registered a case under various sections of the Wildlife Act and presented the accused in the court. Search operation for the second accused of the case is going on, he added.

The arrested accused has been identified as Kamal Singh while one of his relatives Rakesh has managed to escape.

