Madhya Pradesh: PM virtually performs Bhoomipujan for railway station work

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually performed the Bhoomipujan for Gwalior Railway station redevelopment on Monday. The government will spend a sum of Rs 462.79 crore to redevelop the railway station. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Jyotiraditya Scindia and Energy Minister of Madhya Pradesh Pradhuman Singh Tomar virtually took part in the event.

Besides performing Bhoomipujan, the Prime Minister dedicated the electrification work at Udi crossing to the nation. KPC Project Private Limited from Hyderabad got the tender for extension of Gwalior station. The company has been asked to complete the work in two years. The new station will be constructed on the heritage of Gwalior. There will be 21 escalators and 19 elevators at the station which will be built on the pattern of airport. Although the work started a few months ago, it did not speed up because Bhoomipujan for it was not performed.