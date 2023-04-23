MP Shocker! BJP leader's son shot dead in celebratory firing at cousin's wedding in Gwalior

15-year-old Shiva alias Priyanshu | File

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A BJP leader’s son died in a celebratory firing at a wedding in Gwalior on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. 15-year-old Shiva alias Priyanshu was shot in the stomach from a relative’s gun. The police have registered a case in the matter and are on the lookout for the accused.

Shiva, a student of class 9, had come from Antri village to attend his cousin’s wedding at Harishiv Marriage Garden on Laxmiganj road. Shiva’s father Bharat Yadav is the former president of Antri Municipal Council and is currently a corporator. He is counted among senior BJP leaders of the area.

Shot from relative's gun

Between 12.30 to 1 am on Saturday-Sunday night, after the wedding procession reached the marriage hall, a relative Rajesh Yadav waved his licensed gun in the air and fired in celebration.

The bullet hit Shiva in the stomach and he fell on the ground. Relatives took him to a private hospital where the doctors confirmed his death due to bullet injury.

Accused still absconding

Police reached the spot upon receiving information and have registered a case against the accused Rajesh, who is still absconding.

Meanwhile, the victim’s body was handed over to the family members after postmortem.