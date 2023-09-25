 Madhya Pradesh: Pictures Showing Lord Ganpati As The Election Chief Goes Viral On Social Media
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A unique statue depicting Lord Ganesha as Chief Election Officer is going viral on the social media. The Ganpati statue-- holding constitution book and EVM, is installed at a private hospital in Jabalpur. The background has a banner backing "One Nation One Election.

Here, Lord Ganesh holds a copy of the constitution in one hand and an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in the other. Additionally, a lotus flower and a gavel, symbolizing a judge's authority, are displayed in Lord Ganesh's third and fourth hands.

This representation through Lord Ganesh is being used to support the demand for "One Nation One Election" across the country. Notably, during Ganesh Chaturthi, several statues are installed at various places in Jabalpur, and this statue outside a private hospital portrays Lord Ganesh in the role of the Chief Election Commissioner.

A banner outside the pandal also highlights the benefits of "One Nation One Election," including political stability, financial savings, time efficiency, government tenure consistency, increased voter participation, administrative ease, growth in political activities, and reduced government expenditure.

