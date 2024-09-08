Madhya Pradesh: PHQ Issues Circulars To Prevent Custodial Deaths

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The police headquarters have issued a standard operating procedure to district SPs regarding the custodial deaths taking place at police stations, officials said here on Sunday.

In Morena district, a case came to light about 31-year-old man who hanged himself to death in the lock-up at Civil Lines police station on September 1.

This incident follows a similar case reported on August 23 from Khandwa where a tribal man hanged himself in a police lock-up as he was detained for questioning in a vehicle theft case.

According to circular, the SPs have been made responsible for any such incident taking place in police stations located in their district. The PHQ has asked zonal IGs to monitor lock-ups and ensure safety protocol.

The 14-point circular makes it mandatory that a constable or head constable should be present at the lock-up, specially at night. “Whenever an accused is arrested, ensure that he does not possess anything with which he can hurt himself. And also ensure that he should not escape from police custody.

Those who are drunk or severely ill should be admitted in the hospital. Following the circular, one camera will be installed, which will be monitored by ASI rank officer. The senior police officials have been asked to conduct surprise visits to police stations and lock-ups.