Madhya Pradesh: Penalty up to Rs 6 lakh if excess fee is charged by private schools in the state

BHOPAL: Private schools can be penalised up to Rs 6 lakh if they charge fee beyond the prescribed limit or raise it without approval of the district committee constituted under Regulation of Fees and Related Issues Act.

Rules for Fees Regulation Act have now been finalised after three years and notified thereby making the Act enforceable. This Act has given powers of civil court to district committees and state level committee that will attend to complaints related to fee hike and related issues.

The Fee Regulation Act empowers the district committee to penalise the school up to Rs 2 lakh besides instructing school management to refund the excess fee charged by the school. If there is another complaint from the same school in which district committee orders refund of fee, then the penalty imposed on school will increase to Rs 4 lakh and up to Rs 6 lakh for subsequent orders of refund.