Madhya Pradesh: Parents hoping to bring children from Kota may have to wait

BHOPAL: The parents who were hoping that their children stuck in Kota will come back soon, will now have to wait for at least a week. This is because the talks between MP and Rajasthan government officials could not make headway.

The students’ parents have submitted letters to district administration requesting to help them in bringing their children from Kota who had gone there for studies.

There were hopes of breakthrough on Saturday when officials of MP and Rajasthan held talks through video conferencing. But they could not come to a decision.

Additional chief commissioner (commercial tax) IPC Keshari told Free Press that about 2000 students from MP are in Kota. He added that some technical issues are to be resolved, which will take a week. The UP government had sent 300 buses to bring back 7,500 students from Kota but the buses are stranded there. Once the problems get resolved, the state government will also send vehicles to bring back the students to MP.

Though other states are also planning to bring back students from Kota, some states have opposed the act saying that mass migration will impact national lockdown and chances of COVID-19 spread may increase. The lockdown 2.0 will end on May 3 but experts claim that it may be extended for another 15 days.