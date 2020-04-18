Bhopal: Kamal Nath government appointed Vice Chancellor of Makhanlal Chaturvedi University Deepak Tiwari resigns

BHOPAL: Vice Chancellor of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Mass Communication (MCU), Deepak Tiwari has resigned from the post on Saturday after he was reportedly asked to quit.

This hasn’t come as a surprise, as it was expected after change of government. Deepak Tiwari was appointed VC by Kamal Nath led Congress government in February 2019 for a tenure of four years.

Chief Minister is head of the general council of Makhanlal University. Sources said that VC Tiwari was conveyed a message from the chief minister’s office and was told to resign.

Though VC is a constitutional post and Deepak Tiwari could have continued for the remaining term but situation might have turned unpleasant and unfavourable for him.