Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): International Para swimmer Satendra Singh Lohia is embarking on a 3450-kilometer bike journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, starting on April 14th— birth anniversary of Baba Bhimrao Ambedkar. Satendra's aim is to raise awareness about sports among specially-abled people and inspire them to participate in sports and respect their abilities. The journey will last for 27 days and is the first of its kind in India by an especially abled sportsperson.

Satendra Singh Lohia is an accomplished athlete, having already crossed the English Channel and the Katrina Channel, becoming the first Asian specially-abled to do so. He has won 14 medals for India in 7 National Para Swimming Championships and has received numerous awards for his achievements, including the Vikram Award and the National Award for the Best First especially abled Sportsperson.

Satendra Singh Lohia's bike journey is a historic event that aims to inspire and motivate especially abled players to fulfill their potential and connect them with sports. His journey will serve as a reminder that disabilities should not be a hindrance to pursuing one's dreams and aspirations.