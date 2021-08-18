Madhya Pradesh: Panchayat secretary held taking Rs 3500 bribe in Shahdol

Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rewa Lokayukta police arrested a village panchayat secretary in Shahdol district taking Rs 3500 bribe, on Tuesday.

Aditya Tiwari, the panchayat secretary of Sanosi village under Jaisinghnagar janpad panchayat was caught red handed accepting bribe, said the officials.

SP Lokayukta Rewa, Rajendra Verma informed Free Press, that Shivkumar Patel had approached Lokayukta complaining against Tiwari. Teh panchayat secretary had demanded Rs 4000 from Shivkumar to release the amount sanctioned under Phardhan Mantri Awas Yojna. Shivkumar and his father Indrapal Patel were to receive the amount under the scheme, however, Tiwari was not cooperating. Shivkumar had then given Tiwari, Rs 500.

On receiving the complaint, Lokayukta sleuths laid to plan to trap the corrupt panchayat secretary. As per the plan, when Shivkumar was handing over final amount of Rs 3500 to Tiwari, Lokayukta team arrested him.

A 20 member team led by inspector Pramendra Kumar was formed to arrest the panchayat secretary, SP said.

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 12:12 AM IST