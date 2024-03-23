Madhya Pradesh: Panchayat Secretary Caught While Taking Bribe Of ₹14K | Representational Image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The Lokayukta police caught the secretary of village Panchayat on Thursday evening when he was taking a bribe of Rs 14,000. Ram Sanehi Jaiswal, secretary of Jhari Nakaila village, was arrested for taking the bribe. According to reports, the Lokayukta police acted on the complaint of a resident of the village Panchayat, Raja Bhaiya Tiwari. In the complaint, he said that his daughter-in-law is the Sarpanch of the village and she is just literate.

Taking the advantage, the secretary was making bogus bills in the name of his sons and getting payment against it. He complained to the Lokayukta police about it. TI Zia-ul-Haq said Tiwari had complained to the Lokyuktawhich when began to probe the complaint, directed the village Panchayat to present the bills. Nevertheless, when the Panchayat office asked Ram Sanehi demanded a bribe. The Lokayukta found that the complaint about the secretary was right.

Chhatarpur Collector Reviews LS Poll Preparations

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Electoral officer and collector of Chhatarpur, Sandeep GR, chaired a review meeting with the district administration officials at the Zila panchayat auditorium of the town on Friday. The meeting was aimed at ensuring the smooth conduct of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls across the district.

In the meeting, Chhatarpur SP Agam Jain, SDM Milind Nagdev, ASP Vikram Singh and other officials were also present. Collector Sandeep directed all the officials to carry out flag marches in those areas, where low voter turnout has been recorded in the previous years. He told the station house officers (SHOs) of all the police stations to obtain arms from the people possessing them across the district, and seize arms from the people who are not willing to deposit them at the police station.

Continuing his statements, he said the police must carry out regular patrolling drives in the district to keep a tab on the transportation of cash money, illicit liquor, drugs and other prohibited material. The people found accused of ferrying the prohibited items must be charged under Sections 107 and 116 of the IPC, he added. Towards the end of the meeting, he said the ones who are deterring the voters from casting their votes must be identified and sent to the jail.