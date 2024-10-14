Madhya Pradesh: Over 2800 Met Watery Grave In Last Four Years; SDERF Instrumental In Saving Over 47,000 Lives | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the last four years, more than 2800 people lost their lives in various water bodies across the state, said officials here on Sunday. The State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) played a crucial role in saving the lives of more than 47,000 people from drowning between 2021 to October 9, 2024.

SDERF, DIG Manish Agarwal told Free Press that the SDERF jawans have been given a 40-day training in Pune to prepare them to handle any challenges they may face during rescue operations. The jawans have been given high quality training in national level training institutes to enhance their capacity and upgrade their skills for rescue work in case of flood, heavy rainfall and disaster.

The jawans are getting training here in motorboat handling, swimming, deep diving, other techniques used during floods and other natural calamities, the DIG said.

He further added that the divisional commandants, senior officers and office heads of all the divisions of the state to remain alert at all times regarding the pre-preparations to deal with heavy rains and floods. A State Command Centre has been established to deal with floods and disasters. Apart from this, helpline numbers have been issued for the safety and convenience of the citizens.

In year 2021 from January to December.......

Total people rescued-9343 Total dead bodies fished out-450 Total rescue and search operation-560

In year 2022.........

Total people rescued – 9342

Total bodies fished out -644

Total rescue operations -1111

In year 2023...........

Total people rescued -18698

Total bodies fished out -1003

Total rescue operations -1236

In year 2024, from January to October 9........

Total people rescued -2409

Total bodies fished out – 776

Total rescue operations-1173