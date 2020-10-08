Madhya Pradesh: Over 1 lakh guns surrendered in Gwalior-Chambal region ahead of bypolls

Dacoits may no longer be stalking the ravines of the Gwalior-Chambal region but the ‘gun culture’ they left behind is still going strong.

Figures of licensed guns deposited at police stations in the seven districts of the region, ahead of assembly by-polls, show how guns are still a prized possession for the people of this region. Importantly, out of the 28 assembly seats going to by-polls on November 3, the maximum 16 are in Gwalior-Chambal region only.

Over 1.04 lakh licensed guns have so far been deposited in the seven districts of the region. They include 12 bore guns, 315 bore rifles, revolvers and pistols.

The maximum 29,000 guns have been deposited in Gwalior district, followed by 27,000 in Morena, 22,000 in Bhind, 10,000 in Shivpuri, 8000 plus in Datia, 4500-plus in Guna and 3800-plus in Ashok Nagar.

Importantly, in the other districts of MP, going by-polls, the number of deposited licensed guns is much less: 7000 in Sagar, 2500-plus in Indore, 5500-plus in Dhar and 4000-plus in Mandsaur.