Madhya Pradesh Bypolls: Samajwadi Party gives advertisement to get candidates

While political leaders are switching over to other parties to get tickets for contesting by-elections, the Samajwadi Party has released advertisement to invite candidates to contest polls.

The party spokesperson Yash Yadav has officially tweeted about the requirement. “Any SP party worker, supporter and leader wanting to contest elections can file their candidature on WhatsApp number,” Yadav tweeted. The party seems to be losing base in the state. The party’s lone MLA from Bijawar Rajesh Shukla is now supporting BJP government.

The BJP and Congress party have announced names of some candidates for by-elections. It is being said that SP placed advertisement to draw dissatisfied leaders of BJP and Congress who didn’t get tickets to its fold.

However, none of the dissatisfied leaders are heading towards SP, BSP to contest by-elections on their tickets. Though BSP has also announced names of 27 candidates, SP is still in search of candidates. The nomination for elections will begin from October 9.