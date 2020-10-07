Madhya Pradesh: SST seizes Rs 50.9 lakh from SUV on bypoll-bound Sanwer Road

Indore: The Static Surveillance Team has seized Rs 50.90 lakh from a person who was traveling to Ujjain in an SUV on Wednesday morning. The person, who was carrying money, is said to be a bullion trader from Itarsi and claimed that he came to the city for the payment regarding his business.

Banganga police station in charge Rajendra Soni said that a team of SST was deployed at Sanwer Road for vehicle checking. The team stopped a SUV traveling to Ujjain from the city. During the checking, the team recovered Rs 50.90 lakh from a person, who introduced himself as Mohan Soni, a resident of Itarsi. He could not give a satisfactory answer after which he was taken to the police station. He informed the police that he is a bullion trader from Itarsi and came to Indore for making payment to a trader of the city. He said that many traders receive payment in cash so he came with cash.

TI Soni said that the Income Tax Department was informed about the cash and now they are investigating the case to know further.

Rs 10 lakh seized from passing car

The SST and Khudel police also seized Rs 10 lakh from a car passing from Rajasthan on Wednesday morning. The person, who was carrying money, told the officials that the money was meant for the construction work in Khandwa.

According to the police, the SST team was checking vehicles in the outer area of the district when they stopped the car and seized the cash. The driver named Ramesh Ahir, a resident of Ramganj Mandi in Kota district told the police officials that he along with his two friends were going to Khandwa to give money to a person for his construction work there. The officials seized the cash and further investigation is being done. The driver was asked to give any bank receipt or the document for carrying cash.