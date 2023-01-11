Madhya Pradesh: One held with 1.85 quintals of Marijuana in Jabalpur

Representative Image | Photo: Unsplash/@wesleygibbs

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhotaal police of Jabalpur have arrested a truck driver for illegally transporting 1.85 quintals of marijuana and 784 units of insecticide on Tuesday late night, the police said on Wednesday.

The police added that they have seized the marijuana, insecticides, a mobile phone and the truck, all worth Rs 85.20 lakhs.

Madhotaal police station in-charge, Reena Pandey Sharma said that the driver of the truck was arrested following a tip-off, that the police received on Tuesday night. The police rushed to the spot, on witnessing whom, the truck driver tried to escape, but was detained.

The police questioned the driver, who identified himself as Manoj Lodhi (32), a native of Panna. On inspecting the truck, the police found 1.85 quintals of marijuana and 784 insecticide units. The driver, when enquired about the license, failed to produce the documents, after which he was taken into custody.