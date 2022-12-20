Madhya Pradesh: One held for murdering travelling agency director in Gwalior

Representative Image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The police caught second culprit in connection with the murder of a traveling agency director. He was shot dead outside his house in Inderganj area in the city. Four persons were involved in the murder. Two are still absconding.

When the culprit was questioned, he said he had polished off the travelling agency owner because of some disputes over money.

The police said director of the travelling agency Ajim Usmani was shot dead near Gendewali road on December 4. The Inderganj police registered a case against four culprits.

They were Boby Khan, Azam Khan, Shahid Khan and Wahid Khan. One of the culprits Boby Khan surrendered before thecourt and rest of them were absconding. Boby said that the dispute was over Rs 900. The arrested murder accused has been identified as Azam Khan, the police said.